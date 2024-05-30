Release Date: May 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Park Aerospace Corp (PKE, Financial) exceeded its Q4 sales estimate, reporting $16.3 million against the forecasted $15-$16 million range.

The company has zero long-term debt and reported $77.2 million in cash and marketable securities at the end of fiscal year Q4.

Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) has paid uninterrupted regular quarterly cash dividends for 39 consecutive years.

The company is ramping up its production capabilities and staffing to prepare for future growth, including a $20 million factory expansion.

Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) is involved in several significant aerospace programs, including the Airbus A320neo and the COMAC C919, which have substantial backlogs and future production plans.

Negative Points

Gross margin for Q4 was 27.3%, which is lower than expected given the sales figures.

The company faced international freight disruptions due to wars in the Middle East and Europe, impacting shipments and financial performance.

Production levels in Q4 were below sales levels, leading to a negative impact on gross profit and EBITDA.

The company experienced a significant storm event in Q1, which is expected to impact sales and EBITDA for the quarter.

Supply chain challenges continue to be a major issue, consuming significant time and energy, and impacting program ramp-ups and new program introductions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the programs you're on and the future potential new opportunities, do you think Park will continue to be a debt-free company, or would you consider borrowing money to be more aggressive in repurchasing shares if the stock does not reflect the bright future?

A: We don't currently see the need to go into debt. We completed our expansion and paid for it without borrowing. However, if a compelling opportunity arises that requires us to go into debt, we would consider it. Philosophically, we've always preferred to have cash on hand, but we're not opposed to debt if necessary.

Q: Can you talk more about the potential storm recovery aspect? How much of the lost revenue and profit can be recovered in the second and third quarters?

A: We don't expect to lose any business; all sales lost in Q1 will be recovered in Q2. However, some profit will not be recovered due to the timing of the storm. It's difficult to quantify the exact impact on profits at this point.

Q: Regarding the new project opportunity, is there any timeframe for when you expect it to be bid or awarded?

A: The customer's needs for the project to be up and running by 2026. We are not competing for it; the customer is talking to us exclusively. We may need to start allocating capital next year to meet this requirement.

Q: Was there any insurance coverage for the storm damage?

A: Yes, we have insurance for wind damage and business interruption. However, our deductible is quite high. We expect some insurance recoveries, but it's difficult to quantify the amounts at this point.

Q: How is the company managing ongoing supply chain challenges?

A: We are managing supply chain challenges through better planning, carrying more inventory, and providing suppliers with longer lead times. However, these issues continue to be a major challenge and consume a lot of our time and energy.

Q: What is the outlook for Park's GE aviation jet engine programs?

A: We expect a significant uptick in revenues from these programs as we ramp up for the coming juggernaut. The timing for this ramp-up is likely to be in calendar year 2025.

Q: Can you provide more details on the company's financial outlook?

A: Based on the growth estimates of programs we are sole-source qualified for, we expect incremental program sales of $15 million for GE programs and $7 million for non-GE programs. This leads to an estimated EBITDA of approximately $35 million.

Q: How is the company preparing for the expected increase in production levels?

A: We are ramping up our factory and staffing to prepare for the expected increase in production levels. Our new factory lines are designed to be more efficient and productive, which will positively impact our bottom line.

Q: What are the company's plans for capital allocation in the near future?

A: We may need to allocate capital next year for the new project opportunity. Additionally, we are considering the working capital requirements, which could be significant.

Q: How is the company handling workforce issues related to supply chain challenges?

A: Workforce issues are a fundamental part of supply chain challenges. We are managing these issues by ramping up our staffing and ensuring we have the necessary people to meet production requirements.

