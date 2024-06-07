Costco Shares Dip Despite Strong Q3 Performance

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Costco (COST) is experiencing a dip in its stock price this morning, even after posting strong top and bottom line results for Q3. Investors had high expectations following impressive comparable sales in March and April, which led to a 13% rally in May. This set the stage for today's sell-the-news reaction.

Although the EPS beat may not have been as spectacular as some hoped, there is little to complain about in Costco's performance.

  • Q3 comparable sales increased by 6.5% on an adjusted basis, driven by a 6.1% increase in store traffic. With cooling inflation, the average ticket was up by just 0.5% worldwide.
  • During the earnings call, new CEO Ron Vachris noted improved demand for discretionary products. Less expensive categories like toys, tires, health and beauty, and lawn and garden stood out.
  • Despite new leadership, no major strategic changes are planned. However, improving digital capabilities and technology is a major focus, including better delivery times, buy online, pick up in store options, and enhancements to the app and website. Last quarter, the company rolled out a new mobile app home page on Apple (AAPL) iOS.
  • These initiatives are already showing results, with new app downloads up 32% to 35 million, pushing eCommerce comps higher by 20.7% in Q3. Appliances and precious metals like gold bars and silver bullion continued to perform well.

Overall, Costco continues to prove why it is a premier name in the retail sector, effectively navigating macroeconomic challenges. The company also has a potential membership fee increase in its arsenal, which should further support the stock.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.