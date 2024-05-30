May 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Cyndrella Carvalho, Head, Investor Relations at Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited. Thank you and over to you.
Cyndrella Carvalho - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Head, Investor Relations
Thanks, Darwin. Good evening, everyone. I welcome everyone to our full-year FY24 earnings conference call. Let me take this opportunity to introduce you to our management team present here with me today: Mr. Annaswamy Vaidheesh, Executive Chairman; Dr. V. Prasada Raju, Managing Director; Dr. Sudhir Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Himanshu Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. Let's dwell into the key highlights of our progress during the quarter and then we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Vaidheesh.
Vaidheesh Annaswamy - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good
Q4 2024 Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...