Q2 2024 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024

David Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corp - Director - Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We released our results this morning before the market opened. On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment.



Jim will review the company's second quarter results and give a perspective on the rest of fiscal 2024, Jacinth will