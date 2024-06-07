Tarrant Sibley, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial), executed a sale of 13,000 shares of the company on May 29, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,002.97 shares in the company.

Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming, and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, and POWER RANGERS, as well as premier partner brands.

Over the past year, Tarrant Sibley has sold a total of 13,000 shares of Hasbro Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Hasbro Inc shows that there have been no insider buys and only one insider sell over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Hasbro Inc were trading at $60.26, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.375 billion.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Hasbro Inc has a GF Value of $53.71. With the current price of $60.26, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that it is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

