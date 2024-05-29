On May 29, 2024, Ryan Damon, Chief Legal Officer of Criteo SA (CRTO, Financial), executed a sale of 21,000 shares of the company at a price of $39.42 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 131,521 shares of the company.

Criteo SA is a global technology company that provides marketing and monetization services on the internet. The company specializes in digital advertising and advanced data analytics to deliver targeted and personalized ad content to users.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 82,040 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend in insider transactions for Criteo SA shows a predominance of selling activities, with 30 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Criteo SA were trading at $39.42 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.25, which is above both the industry median of 18.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Criteo SA is estimated at $27.21 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider transaction could provide current and potential investors with important cues about the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

