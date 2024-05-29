On May 29, 2024, Charles Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), sold 26,331 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 725,363 shares of Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global technology leader that designs and sells broad lines of products, provides services, and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The company operates in various segments, including networking, security, and collaboration technologies.

Over the past year, Charles Robbins has sold a total of 354,097 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc were trading at $46.1 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $187.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Cisco Systems Inc stands at 15.66, which is lower than the industry median of 24.07 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cisco Systems Inc is estimated at $52.08 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The insider transaction trend and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the company's financial landscape and insider sentiment. Below is the GF Value chart which provides further insight into the stock's valuation.

For more detailed information and analysis on the financial health and market performance of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), interested parties are encouraged to review the full filings and financial metrics available.

