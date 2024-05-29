On May 29, 2024, Maria Wong, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), sold 3,378 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,953 shares of Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global technology leader that designs and sells broad lines of products, provides services, and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The company operates in various segments, including networking, security, and collaboration technologies.

Over the past year, Maria Wong has sold a total of 20,823 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Cisco Systems Inc shows a total of 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc were trading at $45.89 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $187.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 15.66, which is lower than the industry median of 24.07 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cisco Systems Inc is estimated at $52.08 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Cisco Systems Inc.

