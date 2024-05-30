On May 30, 2024, Salvatore Privitera, Chief Technical Officer of AtriCure Inc (ATRC, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of AtriCure Inc.

AtriCure Inc is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling surgical devices designed to create precise lesions in soft tissues. These devices are used primarily in cardiac surgeries to treat atrial fibrillation.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $22.25, valuing the purchase at $111,250. This acquisition comes at a time when the market cap of AtriCure Inc stands at $1.09 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AtriCure Inc is estimated at $59.84 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for AtriCure Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells. The recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's value and future performance.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of AtriCure Inc based on internal assessments by company executives, particularly in light of the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

