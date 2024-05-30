On May 30, 2024, Robert Schriesheim, Director at Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial), executed a sale of 25,433 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 60,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors for use in radio frequency and mobile communications systems. The company's products are integral to various high-tech applications, including smartphones, tablets, home automation devices, and automotive systems.

Over the past year, Robert Schriesheim has sold a total of 25,433 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Skyworks Solutions Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc were trading at $90.27 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $14.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.42, which is lower than the industry median of 33.42 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Skyworks Solutions Inc is $95.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

