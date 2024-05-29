On May 29, 2024, Dawson Harvey, Chief Legal Officer of HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), sold 192 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service platform. The company's tools help businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers by leveraging content that can be easily found and consumed on the internet.

Over the past year, Dawson Harvey has sold a total of 4,249 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within HubSpot Inc, where there have been significantly more insider sales than buys. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 40 insider sells.

Shares of HubSpot Inc were trading at $650 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $31.14 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.