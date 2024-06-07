John W. Gamble Jr., Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial), sold 3,650 shares of the company on May 30, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,219 shares of Equifax Inc.

Equifax Inc is a global data, analytics, and technology company that provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through various segments, including U.S. Information Solutions, International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Over the past year, John W. Gamble Jr. has sold a total of 6,150 shares of Equifax Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Equifax Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Equifax Inc were trading at $229.24, giving the company a market cap of $28.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 51.53, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.66.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Equifax Inc is estimated at $232.72 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Equifax Inc as indicated by the GF Value.

