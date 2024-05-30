On May 30, 2024, Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial), executed a sale of 1,242 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $125.36 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 90,451 shares of SiTime Corp.

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) is a semiconductor company that specializes in precision timing solutions. Its products are used in a wide range of applications including communications, storage, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Over the past year, Piyush Sevalia has sold a total of 8,876 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within SiTime Corp, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $2.79 billion. The stock's price of $125.36 on the day of the sale compares to a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $92.30, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.