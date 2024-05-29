On May 29, 2024, Joy Durling, Chief Data Officer of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), sold 5,700 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 110,457 shares of Procore Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc, a company specializing in construction management software, facilitates project management, resource management, and financial management for construction firms. This technology aims to streamline and mobilize project communications and documentation, thereby enhancing project efficiency.

Over the past year, Joy Durling has sold a total of 47,329 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Procore Technologies Inc, where there have been 104 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $69.01. The company has a market cap of $9.823 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $83.50, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

