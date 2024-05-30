Q1 2025 PagerDuty Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Tony Righetti - PagerDuty Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss PagerDuty's first quarter fiscal year 2025 results. With me on today's call are Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; and Howard Wilson, our Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are in