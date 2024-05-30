Release Date: May 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) delivered a solid first quarter with revenue growth of 8%, near the midpoint of their guidance range.

The company achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 14%, which was 4 points above the guidance range.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by approximately $11 million to $463 million, with ARR growth stabilizing at 10% for the second consecutive quarter.

PagerDuty Inc (PD) saw strong momentum in large multi-year, multi-product contracts, with customers spending more than $100,000 growing by 6%, and those spending more than $500,000 and $1 million growing in the high teens.

The company introduced a new enterprise plan for incident management, which has already exceeded ARR contribution targets and demonstrated strong applicability in displacing point solutions.

Negative Points

The macro environment continues to exert pressure on gross retention, particularly in the SMB segment due to capital constraints.

Despite overall growth, SMB remains a headwind with high levels of churn and downgrades.

The company anticipates gross margin trending closer to 84% by the fourth quarter due to increased services capacity to support the growing enterprise base.

There were select downgrades in some larger customers, symptomatic of cautious and constrained spending consistent with macro volatility.

The company is not anticipating significant contributions from the federal sector or improvements in the macro environment for the remainder of the year, which could limit upside potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You talked a little bit about the confidence that you have in second-half reacceleration. Can you double click on your thoughts on this? And what are these drivers of acceleration that you see in a difficult macro backdrop?

A: The difficult macro has become the new normal for us. We have focused on controlling the controllables, including continuing our efforts to focus on enterprise, which are paying off. We see stronger multi-quarter pipeline, stronger multi-product and multi-year contract results, and our largest spend cohorts are our highest growing. The problems we solve are getting bigger and harder to solve, and AI is driving some of the scale and complexity that our customers have to contend with. This is driving more incidents on the platform, and businesses are increasing their reliance on technology to drive revenue. We are confident that we will see ARR growth accelerate in the back half of the year.

Q: Can you give us more color on the AIOps solution and the bundling solution through the new incident response for enterprise and pricing?

A: AIOps has been in the market for several years, and AI and machine learning have been foundational to our platform. The product and its efficacy get better over time. We are the only platform that deeply integrates AIOps into the event management process along with automation and a bridge to customer teams. We have expanded our AIOps offering to serve feature sets for both developers and Central Ops teams, enabling us to move further into large enterprise. Customers are showing an increased appetite for automation, and we are seeing a nice blend of new product cross-sell helping us get customers onto the platform.

Q: Can you lay out how we should think about success at Fed for PagerDuty?

A: The federal government has significant issues with technical debt and aging infrastructure, and there is a huge requirement to digitize offerings and modernize operations. We have hired a new Head of Public Sector and brought Teresa Carlson onto our Board. Only a small percentage of this year's forecast is made up from the public sector market, so we expect to see that come into play next year.

Q: Can you talk about what's driving the strength in customer additions, especially given the weakness with SMBs?

A: It's focus. We have refined our narrative with customers, focusing on operating efficiency and finding ways to automate and deliver greater returns on their capital. The enterprise incident management SKU is more accessible for some customers, and we have demonstrated flexibility around pricing. We have multiple motions around customer acquisition, including a product-led growth motion and a dedicated acquisition team for enterprise customers.

Q: How should we think about the drivers between new customer lands versus existing expansions?

A: The largest opportunity for multi-year deals exists within expansions, often at the time of renewal. For new deals with enterprise customers, we are positioning multi-year engagements from the start. This has been bearing fruit, as seen with a large health care provider that started with a multi-year agreement.

Q: What are you seeing on the seat-based model side of the business, and how are you expanding even if seats are not growing as fast as they used to be?

A: Not all software is created equally, and the perception of value from a seat-based license varies. We provide infrastructure software that helps manage mission-critical systems and services. We have created a more flexible pricing environment, aligning the unit price more closely to value. We are also demonstrating value realization through insights and analytics and having conversations with procurement and finance leaders. We are seeing a favorable trend of multi-product, multi-year agreements where customers engage with the Operations Cloud.

Q: What was the SMB mix of ARR this quarter?

A: The SMB mix of ARR remains around 16%.

Q: What is it about PagerDuty that makes it hard for adjacent vendors to enter your category?

A: Managing on-call automation requires a level of scalability and resilience that is hard to achieve. We have a resilient architecture that deals with billions of events with no maintenance windows. We integrate with over 700 applications out of the box, and our platform offers a robust cloud-native operations platform. We are working to change the brand perception from a company that does notifications to one that offers a comprehensive operations platform.

Q: How should we weigh the various elements driving the return to growth in net new ARR and your confidence in the long term?

A: The difficult macro is our new normal, and we have focused on controlling the controllables. We have a strong leadership team that has articulated our financial return on investment and helped customers embrace automation. We are meeting customers where they are and favoring long-term relationships over short-term gains. Our product-to-market fit is strong, and we are demonstrating the efficacy of our products and services. The trend towards multi-year agreements is reducing the administrative burden and enabling us to focus on helping our customers.

