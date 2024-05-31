Q2 2024 Canadian Western Bank Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Chris Williams - Canadian Western Bank - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. We'll begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer. Followed by Matt Rudd, Chief Financial Officer, and Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer. Also present today are Stephen Murphy, Group Head, Commercial, Personal & Wealth and Jeff Wright, Group Head, Client Solutions & Specialty Businesses. After our prepared remarks, they will all be available to take your questions.



As noted on slide 2, statements may be made on this call that are forward-looking in nature, which involve