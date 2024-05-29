Insider Sale: Director Karen Peacock Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, Karen Peacock, Director at Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,852 shares of Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc operates as a leading global collaboration platform that reimagines how people work together. The company offers a platform that enables users to store and share files, collaborate on projects, and bring the best ideas to life. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, Dropbox is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working.

Over the past year, Karen Peacock has sold a total of 14,667 shares of Dropbox Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Dropbox Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $23.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $7.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc stands at 14.79, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.525 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Dropbox Inc is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value of $29.16 suggests a potential for price increase based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

1796779454614368256.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities, aligning with the broader insider selling trend at Dropbox Inc over the past year.

1796779473144803328.png

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock’s valuation compared to its intrinsic value, indicating that Dropbox Inc might be an attractive investment opportunity at its current price.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.