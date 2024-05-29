On May 29, 2024, Karen Peacock, Director at Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,852 shares of Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc operates as a leading global collaboration platform that reimagines how people work together. The company offers a platform that enables users to store and share files, collaborate on projects, and bring the best ideas to life. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, Dropbox is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working.

Over the past year, Karen Peacock has sold a total of 14,667 shares of Dropbox Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Dropbox Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $23.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $7.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc stands at 14.79, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.525 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Dropbox Inc is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value of $29.16 suggests a potential for price increase based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

