On May 30, 2024, Michael Jones, Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK, Financial), executed a sale of 15,625 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 214,859 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Ranpak Holdings Corp is engaged in providing environmentally friendly, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company's solutions include paper-based packaging materials and automated equipment that help businesses secure goods during shipping.

Over the past year, Michael Jones has sold a total of 15,625 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 9 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp were trading at $6.41 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $517.88 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

