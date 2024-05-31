On May 31, 2024, FAHRENKOPF FRANK J JR, Director at Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 350 shares of the company.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) is a prominent company in the gaming industry, operating numerous casinos and hotels under various brand names. The company is known for its diverse range of entertainment and hospitality offerings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Caesars Entertainment Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc were trading at $32.52. The company has a market cap of $7.683 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.07, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.48 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $52.00, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor that considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

