On May 30, 2024, Alexander Bradley, Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), executed a sale of 16,051 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. The company's innovative approaches and technology solutions aim to make solar energy a significant source of sustainable energy globally.

Over the past year, Alexander Bradley has sold a total of 32,051 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within First Solar Inc, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of First Solar Inc were priced at $274.69 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of $29.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.49, which is below the industry median of 33.42.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of First Solar Inc is estimated at $181.27 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against its historical performance and industry standards.

