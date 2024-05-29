On May 29, 2024, Carmen Bozic, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 2,280 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $445.56 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,659 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company is known for its focus on developing treatments for cystic fibrosis but also has ongoing research and development programs in other areas such as sickle cell disease and pain management.

Over the past year, Carmen Bozic has sold a total of 36,185 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $445.56 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $117.5 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.55, which is above both the industry median of 27.76 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $364.66, indicating that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc as indicated by the GF Value and other financial metrics.

