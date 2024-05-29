On May 29, 2024, Logan Green, Director at Lyft Inc (LYFT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,475 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $15.75 per share, totaling approximately $164,981.25. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 329,202 shares of Lyft Inc.

Lyft Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of mobility services, including bikes and scooters, car rentals, and transit options, alongside its core ride-sharing platform.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Lyft Inc shows a trend with 33 insider sells and only 3 insider buys. The insider, Logan Green, has been particularly active, selling a total of 94,787 shares over the past year without purchasing any new shares.

Shares of Lyft Inc were trading at $15.75 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.30 billion. The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GF Value of $17.19.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and expected future business results.

