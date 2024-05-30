Director Gail Marcus Sells 2,000 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

On May 30, 2024, Gail Marcus, Director at Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company at a price of $110.17 per share. This transaction was documented in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,634 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on women’s health, oncology, and organ health. The company's innovative technology aims to provide early and accurate assessments to guide patient care.

Over the past year, Gail Marcus has sold a total of 3,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Natera Inc shows a total of 91 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past year.

As of the latest sale, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $110.17, giving the company a market cap of $13.08 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $69.57, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

