Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer Nicholas Tzitzon executed a sale of 2,000 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) on May 30, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company.

ServiceNow Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based services that automate enterprise IT operations. The company's services include a comprehensive suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes. ServiceNow aims to help organizations manage their IT operations more efficiently and effectively.

Over the past year, Nicholas Tzitzon has sold a total of 4,437 shares of ServiceNow Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a total of 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading at $690.99, giving the company a market cap of $134.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 70.26, which is above the industry median of 26.525.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $761.58, indicating that ServiceNow Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

