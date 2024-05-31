Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Sales Miss Estimates, EPS Falls Short, Leadership Transition Announced

Leadership Transition Announced Amid Financial Challenges

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Sales: $186.3 million, fell short of estimates of $187.38 million.
  • Comparable Sales Growth: Increased by 3.1%.
  • EBITDA: Loss of $0.8 million.
  • Leadership Transition: Ken Seipel appointed as interim CEO, succeeding David Makuen.
  • Store Count: Operates 598 stores across 33 states.
Article's Main Image

On May 31, 2024, Citi Trends Inc (CTRN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing preliminary first quarter 2024 results and a significant leadership transition. Citi Trends Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States, catering primarily to African American and multicultural families.

1797055749545947136.png

Preliminary Q1 2024 Financial Performance

Citi Trends Inc reported total sales of $186.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $187.38 million. The company also reported a comparable sales growth of 3.1%. However, the earnings per share (EPS) fell short of expectations, with an EBITDA loss of $0.8 million, compared to the estimated EPS of -$0.43.

Leadership Transition

In a significant leadership change, Ken Seipel has been appointed as the interim CEO, effective June 2, 2024. David Makuen, who guided the company through the pandemic, has stepped down as CEO and board member but will serve as a Senior Advisor during the transition period. The Board has initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company’s employees, I thank David for his dedication, hard work, and strong leadership during his four years as CEO," said Peter Sachse, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Ken has had success in several turnaround environments and has our full confidence."

Financial Metrics and Analysis

The following table summarizes key financial metrics from the preliminary Q1 2024 results:

Metric Q1 2024 Analyst Estimate
Total Sales $186.2 million $187.38 million
Comparable Sales Growth 3.1% N/A
EBITDA Loss $0.8 million EPS: -$0.43

The company's performance highlights both achievements and challenges. The 3.1% increase in comparable sales indicates a positive trend in customer engagement and sales growth. However, the EBITDA loss underscores ongoing financial challenges that need to be addressed to achieve profitability.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

Ken Seipel, the newly appointed interim CEO, emphasized his commitment to driving profitable growth and operational efficiencies. He stated, "As interim CEO, I intend to leverage my experiences driving profitable growth, capturing efficiencies, and operating across economic cycles to position Citi Trends for enhanced value creation."

Seipel's strategic focus will include optimizing product assortment, streamlining costs, improving inventory returns, and leveraging recent technology investments. These initiatives are crucial for Citi Trends Inc to navigate the current economic environment and achieve long-term growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Citi Trends Inc for further details.

