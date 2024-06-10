Imperial Oil Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Imperial Oil Ltd's Dividends

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.6 per share, payable on 2024-07-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Imperial Oil Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Imperial Oil Ltd Do?

Imperial Oil Ltd is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies. It is active in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. It is a major producer of crude oil, the largest petroleum refiner, a leading marketer of petroleum products, and a major producer of petrochemicals. The company also pursues lower-emission business opportunities including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lower-emission fuels. The company's operations are conducted in three main segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The majority of revenue is from the downstream segment. The Downstream segment is organized and operates to refine crude oil into petroleum products and to distribute and market these products.

A Glimpse at Imperial Oil Ltd's Dividend History

Imperial Oil Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Imperial Oil Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Imperial Oil Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.22% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.49%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Imperial Oil Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 30.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 21.00% per year. And over the past decade, Imperial Oil Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 13.60%.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Imperial Oil Ltd stock as of today is approximately 5.76%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Imperial Oil Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. Imperial Oil Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Imperial Oil Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Imperial Oil Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Imperial Oil Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Imperial Oil Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 44.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.59% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Imperial Oil Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and sustainable payout ratios, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The strategic initiatives in reducing emissions and expanding in low-carbon alternatives also align with global shifts towards sustainability, potentially bolstering the company's long-term viability. For those interested in further exploring dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.