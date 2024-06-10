LyondellBasell Industries NV's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.34 per share, payable on 2024-06-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into LyondellBasell Industries NV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does LyondellBasell Industries NV Do?

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and is also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

A Glimpse at LyondellBasell Industries NV's Dividend History

LyondellBasell Industries NV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV has increased its dividend each year since 2011. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 13 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down LyondellBasell Industries NV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, LyondellBasell Industries NV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.03% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.39%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, LyondellBasell Industries NV's annual dividend growth rate was 5.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 4.30% per year. And over the past decade, LyondellBasell Industries NV's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.00%.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock as of today is approximately 6.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, LyondellBasell Industries NV's dividend payout ratio is 0.70, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

LyondellBasell Industries NV's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks LyondellBasell Industries NV's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. LyondellBasell Industries NV's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and LyondellBasell Industries NV's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. LyondellBasell Industries NV's revenue has increased by approximately 14.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.75% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, LyondellBasell Industries NV's earnings increased by approximately 12.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.6% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.90%, which outperforms approximately 33.23% of global competitors.

Conclusion

LyondellBasell Industries NV's robust dividend history, commendable yield, and consistent growth in dividends make it a potentially attractive option for investors seeking steady income. However, the sustainability of these dividends, given the payout ratio and overall financial health, warrants careful consideration. Investors should keep an eye on the company's profitability and growth metrics to gauge future dividend prospects. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.