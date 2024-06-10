Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

Introduction to Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on 2024-06-27, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Principal Financial Group Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Principal Financial Group Inc Do?

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in global investment management offering businesses, individuals, and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services. These include retirement, asset management, and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

1797569749669015552.png

A Glimpse at Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend History

Principal Financial Group Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2002, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Since 2008, the company has increased its dividend each year, earning it the status of a dividend achiever. This designation is reserved for companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 16 years.

1797569767285092352.png

Breaking Down Principal Financial Group Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Principal Financial Group Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.23% and a forward dividend yield of 3.46%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 5.10%, which slightly decreased to 4.80% over a five-year period. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands impressively at 9.40%.

Based on the current dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Principal Financial Group Inc stock is approximately 4.08%.

1797569787220619264.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio, which stands at 2.02 as of 2024-03-31, provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. However, this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Principal Financial Group Inc's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income consistently over the past decade, further solidifying its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Principal Financial Group Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, though it underperforms compared to approximately 59.95% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also show potential for sustaining dividends in the long run, despite underperforming some global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects

In conclusion, while Principal Financial Group Inc demonstrates a robust track record of increasing dividends, the sustainability of future dividends will depend heavily on maintaining profitability and growth metrics. Investors should keep an eye on these factors when considering the stock for long-term income generation. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.