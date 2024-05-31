On May 31, 2024, Jan Carlson, a Director at Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial), sold 1,900 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 77,493 shares of Autoliv Inc.

Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial) is a global leader in automotive safety systems, specializing in the development, manufacture, and marketing of airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and safety electronics. The company operates with the aim of saving more lives and preventing injuries by delivering state-of-the-art safety technologies to all major automotive manufacturers worldwide.

Shares of Autoliv Inc were priced at $126.75 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $10.43 billion. Autoliv Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.00, which is above the industry median of 16.035, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value of Autoliv Inc is calculated at $112.32, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells at Autoliv Inc. The insider transaction trend shows a predominance of selling activities among the insiders.

