What's Driving IHS Holding Ltd's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS, Financial) has recently seen a significant uptick in its stock performance, with a 9.28% gain over the past week and an impressive 29.89% increase over the last three months. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.26 billion, with a current stock price of $3.79. Despite these gains, the GF Value, which is a measure of the stock's intrinsic value, suggests a valuation of $7.41. This substantial discrepancy between the current price and the GF Value indicates a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment decision.

Overview of IHS Holding Ltd

IHS Holding Ltd operates within the telecommunications services industry, focusing on the ownership, operation, and development of shared telecommunications infrastructure. The company's primary operations are spread across Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Latin America (Latam), with a significant portion of its revenue generated from Nigeria. This strategic positioning allows IHS to cater to multiple mobile network operators (MNOs), providing essential infrastructure for wireless voice and data services. 1797632065890578432.png

Assessing Profitability

IHS Holding Ltd's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10. The company boasts an Operating Margin of 23.60%, which is superior to 85.41% of its peers in the industry. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is alarmingly low at -1057.65%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -63.93%, indicating significant challenges in generating profit relative to its equity and assets. Nonetheless, its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 9.31% is commendable, ranking better than 78.91% of competitors. 1797632105761632256.png

Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10. IHS has demonstrated a solid 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.00%, outperforming 80.55% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also stands strong at 13.20%. However, the projected Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is -4.09%, which is concerning. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -71.00%, indicating potential issues in maintaining earnings growth. 1797632122199109632.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in IHS Holding Ltd are Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons, holding 770,310 and 458,800 shares respectively. These investments represent 0.23% and 0.14% of the company's shares, highlighting significant interest from prominent market players.

Competitive Landscape

IHS Holding Ltd faces competition from several closely matched firms in terms of market capitalization within the telecommunications sector. These include Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN, Financial) with a market cap of $1.31 billion, Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) valued at $1.78 billion, and Gogo Inc (GOGO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.35 billion. This competitive environment underscores the challenges and opportunities IHS faces in its operational markets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IHS Holding Ltd has demonstrated notable stock price growth and solid revenue expansion over recent years. However, the company's profitability metrics, particularly ROE and ROA, pose significant concerns. The competitive landscape and the company's strategic market positioning in diverse geographical regions will play crucial roles in its future growth trajectory and ability to improve profitability. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering the potential risks highlighted by the GF Value assessment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.