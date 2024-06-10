Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial) has recently garnered significant attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $186.4, despite a daily loss of 1.69%, the company has shown a promising three-month growth of 9.52%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Universal Health Services Inc for substantial future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key dimensions of valuation. These dimensions have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Universal Health Services Inc boasts a GF Score of 94, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Universal Health Services Inc's Business

Universal Health Services Inc, with a market cap of $12.48 billion and annual sales of $14.66 billion, operates a diverse range of health facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company is segmented into Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services, focusing on high-quality medical and surgical treatment and mental health care.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Universal Health Services Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 6.29, showcasing its ability to comfortably meet interest obligations. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.36, further solidifying its financial stability.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The company's profitability is highlighted by its high Profitability Rank and a Piotroski F-Score, indicating efficient operations and strong financial health. Growth is another area where Universal Health Services Inc excels, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.7%, outperforming 62.22% of its industry peers. The consistent increase in EBITDA over the past years underscores its capacity for sustained growth.

Conclusion

Considering Universal Health Services Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for solid investment opportunities may find Universal Health Services Inc an attractive option.

