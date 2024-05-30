EVP, Operations Joseph Kimmell executed a sale of 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) on May 30, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 47,262 shares of the company.

Skyline Champion Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and retail of a wide range of manufactured and modular homes, park-model RVs, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior, and workforce housing sectors.

Over the past year, Joseph Kimmell has sold a total of 10,042 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Skyline Champion Corp shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 5 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Skyline Champion Corp were trading at $70.12 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.73, which is above the industry median of 11.24.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $56.69, indicating that with a price of $70.12, Skyline Champion Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Skyline Champion Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.