GitLab Inc (GTLB) Q1 FY 2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 33% Growth, EPS Matches Expectations

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $169.2 million, up 33% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $165.89 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $54.6 million, slightly higher than the previous year's $52.5 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.35, consistent with the previous year's -$0.35.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $38.1 million, a significant improvement from -$11.0 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $37.4 million, up from -$11.2 million year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at 89% GAAP and 91% Non-GAAP, consistent with the previous year.
  • Customer Growth: Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased by 21% year-over-year, while those with more than $100,000 of ARR grew by 35%.
On June 3, 2024, GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024. GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model, offering a comprehensive DevSecOps platform as a single application. The company competes in the DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms markets, with its principal competitor being Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is available in both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models and operates in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Performance Overview

GitLab Inc reported total revenue of $169.2 million for Q1 FY 2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $165.89 million and marking a 33% year-over-year increase from $126.9 million in Q1 FY 2024. This robust revenue growth underscores the company's ability to attract and retain customers with its AI-driven software innovations.

Despite the positive revenue growth, GitLab Inc faced challenges with its GAAP net loss, which stood at $54.6 million, slightly higher than the $52.5 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $4.5 million, a significant improvement from the $8.8 million loss in Q1 FY 2024.

Financial Achievements

GitLab Inc's financial achievements in Q1 FY 2025 include a notable expansion in operating margins. The GAAP operating margin improved to -32% from -46% year-over-year, while the non-GAAP operating margin improved to -2% from -12%. These improvements highlight the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and cost management.

Additionally, GitLab Inc generated positive operating cash flow of $38.1 million and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $37.4 million, marking a significant turnaround from the negative cash flows reported in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024 Y/Y Change
Revenue $169.2 million $126.9 million 33%
GAAP Gross Margin 89% 89% -
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 91% 91% -
GAAP Operating Margin -32% -46% 14%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin -2% -12% 10%
GAAP Net Loss $(54.6) million $(52.5) million $(2.1) million
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $4.5 million $(8.8) million $13.3 million
GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.35) $(0.35) -
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share $0.03 $(0.06) $0.09
Operating Cash Flow $38.1 million $(11.0) million $49.1 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $37.4 million $(11.2) million $48.6 million

Business Highlights

GitLab Inc achieved several business milestones in Q1 FY 2025, including:

  • Integration with Google Console to enhance developer experience.
  • Winning the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Application Development - DevOps category.
  • General availability of GitLab Duo Chat for AI integration throughout the software development lifecycle.
  • Release of GitLab 17 featuring GitLab Duo Enterprise for secure AI-driven capabilities.
  • Acquisition of Oxeye and Rezilion to enhance vulnerability management and remediation capabilities.
  • Introduction of AI privacy controls and the AI Transparency Center to uphold ethics and transparency in AI-powered features.

Analysis

GitLab Inc's strong revenue growth and significant margin expansion in Q1 FY 2025 demonstrate the company's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive DevSecOps solutions. The positive operating cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow indicate improved financial health and operational efficiency. However, the persistent GAAP net loss highlights the need for continued focus on cost management and profitability.

Overall, GitLab Inc's performance in Q1 FY 2025 reflects its strategic initiatives to enhance its platform with AI-driven innovations and expand its customer base. The company's ability to maintain strong top-line growth while improving margins positions it well for future growth in the competitive DevOps market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GitLab Inc for further details.

