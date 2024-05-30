On May 30, 2024, Edward Garcia, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial), sold 3,714 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $51.95 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 34,928 shares of eBay Inc.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform includes eBay Marketplace and eBay Classifieds Group, which together foster an ecosystem of dynamic marketplaces for connecting people and promoting economic opportunity.

Over the past year, Edward Garcia has sold a total of 13,783 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys at eBay Inc.

The shares of eBay Inc were trading at $51.95 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.68, which is lower than the industry median of 18.035 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for eBay Inc is $52.14, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of eBay Inc, considering the current market conditions and the company's financial metrics.

