Director Nancy Taylor executed a sale of 300 shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) on May 31, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,920 shares of the company.

TopBuild Corp specializes in the installation and distribution of insulation products to the construction industry, providing services that enhance energy efficiency and comfort for homeowners and commercial buildings.

Over the past year, Nancy Taylor has sold a total of 300 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TopBuild Corp shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of TopBuild Corp were trading at $415.81, giving the company a market cap of $12.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.55, which is above the industry median of 15.57.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $289.62, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of TopBuild Corp as indicated by the GF Value and other financial metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.