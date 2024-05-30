On May 30, 2024, Kenneth Canestrari, SEVP - Group President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), sold 10,744 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 100,149 shares of TJX Companies Inc.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, Kenneth Canestrari has sold a total of 35,273 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $104.01 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $119.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.16, which is above both the industry median of 18.035 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $93.32, indicating that with a current price of $104.01, TJX Companies Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand market and individual stock movements better.

