On May 31, 2024, Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ, Financial), executed a sale of 14,106 shares of the company at an average price of $86 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 87,294 shares of the company.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc operates as a membership-only warehouse club chain in the United States, primarily on the East Coast. The company offers a variety of products, including groceries, household items, and electronics, providing significant savings on supermarket prices.

Over the past year, Jeff Desroches has sold a total of 48,040 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc were trading at $86 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 22.51, which is above both the industry median of 16.69 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $76.89, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

