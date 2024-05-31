On May 31, 2024, Julie Loeger, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial), executed a sale of 7,419 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 70,797 shares of eBay Inc.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform includes eBay's Marketplace and Classifieds platforms, through which people can discover great value and unique selection.

The shares were sold at a price of $54.20 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $402,058.80. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where eBay Inc insiders have made a total of 12 sales, with no recorded insider purchases.

The market cap of eBay Inc is currently $26.91 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.68, which is below both the industry median of 18.035 and the historical median for the company. This valuation suggests a relatively lower price compared to earnings than typically seen in the industry and in the company's own trading history.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for eBay Inc is $52.14 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.04. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The insider transaction trend for eBay Inc is illustrated above, showing a predominance of selling activities over purchasing among insiders, which could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the perspectives of high-level executives on the value and future prospects of eBay Inc.

