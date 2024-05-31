On May 31, 2024, NESSER JOHN T III, a Director at Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $33.6 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 57,315 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc specializes in the development and engineering of thermal solutions for process industries. The company's products include heating cables, tubing bundles, and control systems which are essential for managing process temperatures and ensuring safe and efficient operation of industrial facilities.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and purchased 1,973 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Thermon Group Holdings Inc shows a pattern of activity over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded.

As of the latest transaction, Thermon Group Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $33.6, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.087 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.47, which is below both the industry median of 23.06 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $28.46, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This suggests that Thermon Group Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.