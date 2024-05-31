Director NESSER JOHN T III Sells Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 31, 2024, NESSER JOHN T III, a Director at Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $33.6 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 57,315 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc specializes in the development and engineering of thermal solutions for process industries. The company's products include heating cables, tubing bundles, and control systems which are essential for managing process temperatures and ensuring safe and efficient operation of industrial facilities.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and purchased 1,973 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Thermon Group Holdings Inc shows a pattern of activity over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded.

As of the latest transaction, Thermon Group Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $33.6, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.087 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.47, which is below both the industry median of 23.06 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $28.46, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This suggests that Thermon Group Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued.

1797750263679971328.png

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1797750301902663680.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.