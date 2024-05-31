On May 31, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 203,326 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their spending while providing retailers with tools to grow their customer base.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 20,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $78.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $440.243 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.07, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 14.37.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.55, based on a GF Value of $30.84. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The transaction details and the company's current valuation metrics provide critical data points for evaluating Sezzle Inc's stock.

