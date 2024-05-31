On May 31, 2024, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,534 shares of the company.

SEMrush Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service platform that enables marketers to manage their online visibility and marketing analytics. The company's tools and reports help marketers optimize their SEO, PPC, content, social media, and competitive research strategies.

Over the past year, Anna Baird has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 16,867 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at SEMrush Holdings Inc, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc were trading at $15.41 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $2.195 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 171.70, which is above the industry median of 26.415.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, based on a GF Value of $15.23. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the current financial landscape of SEMrush Holdings Inc, offering insights into the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

