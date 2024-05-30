On May 30, 2024, Michael Dreyer, Director at F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), executed a sale of 2,250 shares of the company. The transaction was filed through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,867 shares of F5 Inc.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's solutions ensure the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.

The shares were sold at a price of $167.93, valuing the transaction at approximately $378,342.75. This sale contributes to a total of 33 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded in the same period.

The current market cap of F5 Inc stands at approximately $9.78 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 19.99, which is lower than the industry median of 26.415. This indicates a valuation that is less expensive relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of F5 Inc is estimated at $171.82 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

