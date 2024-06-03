On June 3, 2024, Robert Wong, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), executed a sale of 13,011 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,653 shares of Cytokinetics Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for people suffering from debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $48.88, valuing the transaction at approximately $636,498.88. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Cytokinetics Inc has seen a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market cap of Cytokinetics Inc is currently $5.77 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant in assessing the company's stock price sustainability.

The stock's current price of $48.88 significantly exceeds the GF Value of $2.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 18.17. This suggests that Cytokinetics Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

