Amie O'Toole, the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), executed a sale of 682 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,294 shares of Alphabet Inc.

Over the past year, Amie O'Toole has sold a total of 8,827 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Alphabet Inc, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, operates as a technology company globally. The company's main business areas include Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets. Google Services offers products and platforms such as Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. Google Cloud provides enterprise-ready cloud services, including Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. Other Bets includes businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X.

On the day of the sale, shares of Alphabet Inc were trading at $173.86, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2,147.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.75, which is above the industry median of 21.99.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc's stock is estimated at $151.06, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics and financial health of Alphabet Inc.

