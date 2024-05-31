On May 31, 2024, Ourania Tatsis, EVP, Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,600 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $441.99 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 51,273 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases.

Over the past year, Ourania Tatsis has sold a total of 14,358 shares and has not purchased any shares. The broader insider transaction trend at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc shows no insider purchases in the past year, with a total of 60 insider sales.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $441.99 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $121.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.51, which is above both the industry median of 26.6 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $364.88, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. This suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

