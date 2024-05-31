On May 31, 2024, Gina Clark, Executive Vice President of Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), sold 1,874 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,284 shares of Cencora Inc.

Cencora Inc, a leading firm in the healthcare sector, specializes in the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products and services. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Over the past year, Gina Clark has sold a total of 98,919 shares of Cencora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cencora Inc were priced at $223.86. The company's market cap is approximately $45.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.22, which is above the industry median of 17.31 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Cencora Inc is calculated at $198.97, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

