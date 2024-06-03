Chief Information Officer Michael Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develop, market, and administer health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products.

Over the past year, Michael Mead has sold a total of 12,703 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for CNO Financial Group Inc shows a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc were trading at $28.85 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.094 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.33, which is lower than the industry median of 11.48 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of CNO Financial Group Inc is $27.66, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other strategic financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

