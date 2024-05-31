Chief Supply Chain Officer Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) on May 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk® among others, catering to a broad range of consumers seeking functional and stylish products.

Over the past year, Angela Ogbechie has sold a total of 466 shares and has not purchased any shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $1,077.93, giving the company a market cap of approximately $27.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.10, which is above both the industry median of 19.325 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.77. The GF Value of $608.45 suggests a substantial premium compared to the current trading price.

The insider trend at Deckers Outdoor Corp indicates a cautious stance among insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year. This could reflect their assessment of the stock's valuation or potential shifts in the company's operational direction.

Investors and stakeholders in Deckers Outdoor Corp may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and broader market trends to better understand the potential future movements in the company's stock price, especially in light of its current valuation metrics.

