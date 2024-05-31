Director Howard Mayson Sells 4,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

On May 31, 2024, Howard Mayson, Director at Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $51.14 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $204,560. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 45,279 shares of Ovintiv Inc.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company. It is primarily involved in the drilling and marketing of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Ovintiv Inc shares were trading at $51.14, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.70, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.41 and the company’s historical median.

The stock’s valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $46.80, indicating that with a trading price of $51.14, Ovintiv Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

